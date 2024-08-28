Cape Cod

To help prevent shark bites, Wellfleet brings strong Wi-Fi to beaches

"Right now, Marconi and White Crest [beaches] are successfully up and running and the Wi-Fi strength there is amazing," said Suzanne Grout Thomas, Wellfleet's director of Community Services

In a push for more people to be able to get shark alerts on their phones, the Town of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, is making its beaches better connected to the internet.

Nearly six years after the death of 26-year-old Arthur Medici, the town is using state funding to offer Wi-Fi at some of its four Atlantic coastline beaches, so beachgoers can use apps like Sharktivity or call 911 in case of an emergency.

The other two beaches in town, including Newcomb Hollow — where Medici was attacked in 2018 — are expected to be hooked up to the internet in the future. Wi-Fi boosters are also being installed where needed.

The Wellfleet Select Board recently voted unanimously to install the bench in memory of Arthur Medici at Newcomb Hollow Beach, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Cape Cod has become a hot spot for great white sharks, which are brought to the area by prey like seals in the summer and fall.

Aside from Wi-Fi, Wellfleet also had land phones and a kit to handle severe bleeding in case of an attack available at town beaches.

