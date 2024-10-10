Woman dead after truck, van collide on Route 6 in Wellfleet, police say

A woman was killed when her van and a delivery truck collided on Cape Cod Thursday morning, closing Route 6 east, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash in Wellfleet, local police said. Massachusetts State Police were leading the investigation.

The crash near Lecount Hollow Road was reported about 6:52 a.m., police said. First responders found a box delivery truck being driven by a 60-year-old man from Worcester had hit a Toyota Sienna van being driven by a 63-year-old woman from Eastham.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries; his status wasn't available Thursday afternoon.

Police didn't share the name of the woman who died while they were still notifying her family.

Footage from the scene showed the truck and the van head-to-head on the median of the road, the van's front end badly crumpled.

Route 6 east was diverting through a parking lot while the investigation continued.

State police and the Cape & Island District Attorney's Office didn't share more information.