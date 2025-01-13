We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Beginning Feb. 13, NECN’s extensive digital coverage will become exclusively available on NBC10 Boston’s website and apps to create one comprehensive, easy-to-find destination for all your New England news, weather, sports and more.

Now, you’ll be able to access NECN’s written, video and interactive content covering Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont on the NBC10 Boston mobile app, NBCBoston.com and the NBC10 Boston app on Fire and Roku.

That means we are saying goodbye to the NECN website and apps.

You’ll still get the same great coverage from NECN, but now combined with NBC10 Boston’s multiplatform content. NECN will continue to cover just as many of the top stories from across New England – in fact, this change will deliver even more content.

As part of this update, a special “New England News” page will be created on NBCBoston.com and the NBC10 Boston apps to showcase stories from across the region. In addition, weather alerts, school closings and forecasts for all of New England will be added.

NECN will also be launching a new, daily NECN newsletter so you can get all of the top stories from across New England sent right to your inbox.

Download the NBC10 Boston app and check out NBCBoston.com for continued access to New England news, weather and sports coverage you don’t want to miss! And be sure to follow NBC10 Boston on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.