Man to spend life behind bars for murdering woman, 3 kids in West Brookfield

Sara Bermudez and her three children — 8-year-old Madison Bermudez, 6-year-old James Bermudez and 2-year-old Michael Bermudez — were stabbed to death in their Massachusetts home in 2018

Mathew Locke in court to be sentenced in the 2018 murder of Sara Bermudez and her three children, Madison, James and Michael.
The man who murdered his cousin's wife and their three kids in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, in March 2018 was sentenced to consecutive periods of life without parole in a Worcester court Thursday.

Matthew Locke, of Ware, was found guilty last month on four murder charges in the deaths of 38-year-old Sara Bermudez, 8-year-old Madison Bermudez, 6-year-old James Bermudez and 2-year-old Michael Bermudez.

The four bodies were found in their Old Warren Road home on March 1, 2018. All four victims had suffered stab wounds.

"Each life that was lost deserves to have a sentence imposed," Worcester Superior Court Judge Daniel Wrenn said.

Initially arrested on allegations that he misled investigators, Locke was charged with murder, armed burglary and arson that September. He was convicted after a monthlong trial.

Moses Bermudez spoke at the sentencing of his cousin after the trial over his wife and children's deaths, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported, telling the judge, "There's a special place in hell for people that do things like this."

