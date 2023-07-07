West Nile detected in mosquitoes trapped in Brookline

Mosquitoes trapped in Brookline, Massachusetts, have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city's Department of Health reported Friday.

The virus is commonly found in mosquitoes in Massachusetts during the summer months. According to the state Department of Public Health, from 2011 to 2020 there were 148 cases reported in the state, though the actual amount of cases may be higher because many people infected will only experience mild symptoms if any at all. In rare cases, it can cause serious or even fatal illness.

Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands.

The state does regular testing for West Nile Virus and for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Tips to avoid mosquito bites

Wear insect repellent when outdoors

Avoid areas that tend to have large amounts of mosquitos, such as wetlands or swamps

Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when possible to keep mosquitoes off your skin

Peak mosquito hours are at dawn and dusk - consider going indoors at these time periods to avoid getting bitten

Tips to mosquito-proof your space

Avoid leaving stagnant water in and around your home - this is where mosquitos lay eggs. Drain or throw out items that hold water, and regularly check rain gutters and drains

Put in and maintain screens on your windows and doors

Repair any leaking pipes or outdoor facuets

Keep grass and bushes trimmed so there are fewer places for mosquitoes to hide

Brookline residents can contact the Department of Health if they have concerns about standing water areas that are not on your property

Anyone with further questions can call the Brookline Department of Health at 617-730-2300.