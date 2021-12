Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution on the road after a car rolled over in Westboro, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The Westboro Fire Department tweeted out an image of car laying on its side on Route 9 west just before Route 30. The car appears to have sustained heavy damage after the rollover accident.

** Holiday Travelers ** Use caution this morning when driving as roads are a little slick. Firefighters are working this crash on Route 9 westbound prior to Route 30 right now. We want you to safely get to your destinations! Take it slow! pic.twitter.com/0W6Qi1YDCr — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) December 24, 2021

No other details were released about Friday morning's accident.

Also on Friday morning, the Newton Fire Department tweeted images of another accident caused by icy roads.