Westborough

Westborough police seek suspect accused of holding girl against her will at hotel

Investigators said they have secured an arrest warrant for Iury Vieira DeSouza, of Shrewsbury, though they did not specify what charges he faces

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police are searching for Iury Vieira DeSouza, who is accused of holding a juvenile against her will at a hotel in Westborough, Massachusetts.
Westborough Police Department

Police have identified a suspect in a case of a girl who reported being held against her will at a hotel in Westborough, Massachusetts earlier this week.

Investigators said they have secured an arrest warrant for Iury Vieira DeSouza, of Shrewsbury, though they did not specify what charges he faces. DeSouza may be driving a black Acura with Massachusetts plates 1GXJ36.

Police responded to the hotel around 11 a.m. Tuesday where they found the victim, who they confirmed is a juvenile. They did not say if she was hurt or her condition when she was initially found. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Massachusetts State Police were also part of the investigation, according to local police. Anyone with information is asked to call Westborough police at 508-366-3060.

More Massachusetts news

Karen Read 3 hours ago

Off-the-record notes from Karen Read interview in question at Friday hearing: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Boston 1 hour ago

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

Potomac Crash 2 hours ago

Aspiring Olympians. An attorney. A youth coach. These are the victims of the DC plane crash

This article tagged under:

Westborough
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us