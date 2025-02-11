Massachusetts

Train derails in western Mass., video shows freight cars piled up

Eight railcars on the train derailed just before 4 p.m., causing no injuries and not requiring a hazmat response, according to the Berkshire and Eastern Railroad

By Asher Klein

Train cars off the tracks in a derailment in Erving, Massachusetts
Isaiah Manuel

A freight train derailed in western Massachusetts on Tuesday. No one was hurt, but footage showed train cars strewn across tracks and onto a nearby road.

The incident in Farley, part of the town of Erving, was characterized as an upright derailment by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation representative, who referred further questions to the Berkshire and Eastern Railroad.

A representative for the railroad said that eight railcars on the train derailed just before 4 p.m., causing no injuries and not requiring a hazmat response. An investigation into what caused the incident was underway.

Footage captured at the scene showed a flatbed car carrying an intermodal freight container across a road.

Police in nearby Leverett shared more images from the scene, saying that Farley Road would be closed during cleanup, which will take days.

Erving is along the Mohawk Trail north of the Quabbin Reservoir.

More Mass. train news

mbta Feb 10

Minor derailment at Readville causes delays near South Station

mbta Feb 9

5 hurt when Green Line trains collide in Somerville; NTSB investigating

Franklin Feb 6

Crash with MBTA Commuter Rail train briefly closes road in Franklin

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTransportation
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us