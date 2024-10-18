Westford

Largest MBTA Communities project in Mass. proposed off I-495

In March, Westford residents overwhelmingly approved zoning for 4,915 units — more than five times the minimum required of the Merrimack Valley town

By Greg Ryan

A rendering from ZOM Living’s recent presentation to the Westford Planning Board.

ZOM Living is pursuing a plan to build 530 apartments on what is now an industrial site in Westford, the largest project under the MBTA Communities zoning law to date statewide.

The project’s scale matches Westford’s openness to the law. In March, residents overwhelmingly approved zoning for 4,915 units — more than five times the minimum required of the Merrimack Valley town. Were all those homes to go up tomorrow, they’d increase the number of units in Westford by more than 50% over 2020 levels. (Lexington is another town that's embraced the zoning law).

