Westford Multi-Family Home Destroyed by Fire

A multi-family home is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Westford, Massachusetts.

The Westford Fire Department encountered heavy fire in the second floor of the North Main Street house around 2:45 p.m.

The extreme heat was an added challenge, and additional fire crews were called in so firefighters could rotate out for breaks. The fire department said people who live in the area gave firefighters water and ice.

Everyone made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

There was no word on a cause.