Weston crash killed 2 people Monday, authorities say

Authorities say a fiery crash killed two people Monday in Weston, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Route 20, near the intersection with, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Thursday. Authorities did not say what time Monday the crash occurred.

Prosecutors say police received an automated 911 call from an Apple crash detection system in the vehicle. Officers arrived to find it engulfed in flames.

Police tried to extinguish the fire, but were not able to do so before firefighters arrived.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and a 15-year-old female passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither person's name has been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, prosecutors said.