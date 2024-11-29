Weston

Weston, Conn. mansion destroyed by fire after residents try to fry turkey in garage

By Angela Fortuna

Weston Volunteer Fire Department

A fire appears to have sparked at a mansion in Weston after residents tried to fry a turkey in their garage on Thanksgiving, fire officials said.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a home on Weston Road after getting reports of a garage fire just before 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters found a mansion up in flames. Efforts to contain the fire were derailed because of a structural collapse and dangerous fire conditions.

Crews said a vehicle drove over the water supply hose while trying to put out the blaze, damaging the line and completely stopping the flow of water for several minutes.

Firefighters from several nearby towns helped put out and contain the blaze, which took about 16 hours.

No one was injured and the fire department said it appears that the fire started in the garage as a result of frying a turkey. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house is deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the family that lived there.

