Westwood Pizza Shop Raising Money to Help Worker Recovering From Crash

A man was badly injured when he was hit by a car in Westwood, Massachusetts, and the pizza shop where he works is rallying support for his family.

Kevin Torres is out of the hospital after being hit earlier this month.

"It was a very scary accident when the car hit me," he said.

After 14 stitches on his forehead, he's now waiting to find out if he'll need surgery on his pelvis.

"I was almost three days in the hospital, and I'm feeling better," he said.

Torres, who works at Islington Pizza in Westwood, says he was walking back from the grocery store across the street on his lunch break when he was hit by a car on Washington Road.

"I took my phone, and I went to camera to check my face — it was bloody," he said. "I was very, very scared."

He says he's not able to walk around for long with his 2-year-old child, let alone go back to his job at the pizza shop for now.

"It's very, very hard to be out of work," Torres said. "You stop work, but the bills, rent, that never stops."

His boss is now raising money to try to take some of the financial concerns off his plate.

"I just feel so bad for him," said owner Maria Tassiopoulos. "He's unsure of when he can go back to work, he's having hard a time sitting home, he doesn't like to sit at home."

Torres says he's grateful for all the help.