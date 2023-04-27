Westwood Schools Cut Ties With Booster Program Over Twitter Activity

The public schools in Westwood, Massachusetts, are no longer affiliated with the booster club following activity on the program's Twitter account.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Emily Parks said they recently became aware that "Westwood High Boosters" had repeatedly endorsed viewpoints through its "likes" on Twitter regarding transgender people. Parks did not get into specifics but said the viewpoints are not aligned with the policies and core values of the Westwood Public Schools and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

The Boosters stated mission, according to Parks, is to support and promote Westwood athletics and clubs, however Parks said the majority of the "likes" on the Boosters Twitter account were not related to that mission, rather they were on topics like the speculation on the origin of autism and pejorative memes about transgender people.

"To be clear, Westwood Public Schools unequivocally supports all students, including transgender students, and their right to access all programs within our District in accordance with applicable policies and the law," Parks wrote in her letter. "Further, the use of social media by organizations affiliated with WPS (i.e. organizations that use our name and our logo) should be relevant, respectful and aligned with WPS and MIAA policies."

The superintendent said they contacted the Boosters' Board of Directors and were informed that the views on the account represent the individual who runs it and not the Boosters organization.

Parks claims the Board failed to subsequently take sufficient steps to address the district's concerns, prompting the district to cut ties with the Westwood High Boosters effective immediately. The move means Westwood Public Schools will no longer accept financial support from the Boosters.

"Going forward, any donations (financial or otherwise) to the Westwood High Boosters will not be received by the Westwood Public Schools," Parks explained in her letter, adding that the athletic director has resigned as the district's liaison to the Boosters and has also informed the Board that his designation as director of the club was never authorized.

The district took several other actions to sever its relationship, including removing the Boosters webpage from its website, disabling the club's email account associated with the public schools, and directing the Board to cease and desist from using any Westwood Public Schools logos, images, or likeness in any manner.

"Westwood High School sports and clubs will continue to be funded through the WPS operating budget and through amounts received by their respective student activity accounts and we do not anticipate a material change to their financial positions," Parks said. "WPS deeply values its relationship with its affiliated organizations and the support they provide our students, faculty and staff. We call upon all such organizations to ensure their policies are aligned with their mission, WPS policies and any other applicable regulations."

The superintendent did say should the Boosters take steps to "adequately and thoroughly" address the district's concerns, then Westwood Public Schools would welcome a renewed relationship with the club.