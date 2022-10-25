‘We've Known All Along:' Harmony's Mom Reacts to Adam Montgomery Murder Charge

The mother of Harmony Montgomery said she is "completely disgusted beyond belief" in an exclusive interview, after authorities announced that Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested for allegedly murdering her.

New Hampshire officials announced Monday that Adam Montgomery was arrested on four charges, including second-degree murder. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.

Harmony Montgomery’s mother, Crystal Sorey, has been saying since the investigation began that Adam Montgomery must have had something to do with Harmony’s disappearance and death.

Adam Montgomery is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the killing of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We’ve known all along he murdered her," Sorey said. "Now we know how, but the huge question remains, where is she?"

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, 32-year-old Montgomery also faces charges of abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

"She was so innocent,” Sorey said. “So happy, full of life, kind...She didn’t survive one punch let alone how many."

Adam had already been in custody on charges unrelated to Harmony’s actual murder. It’s unknown what new information investigators learned to charge him with his daughter’s death. Sorey wants Harmony home to be laid to rest, and wants Adam to speak up.

New Hampshire's attorney general announced the arrest of Adam Montgomery on charges he killed his daughter Harmony in 2019, then disposed of her body.

"You can at least have the decency to say I ain’t saying nothing else but I’ll tell you where she’s at," she said.

She wants justice for her daughter and to make sure that anyone who played a role in Harmony’s death is held accountable.

"He took her life but there were people who handed Harmony over to him and they might as well have handed her over with a weapon," Sorey said.

Montgomery waived his arraignment, so there will be no hearing Tuesday.