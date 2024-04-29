WeWork puts largest Boston lease on chopping block

WeWork Inc. told a federal bankruptcy court on Friday that it may end its lease at the One Lincoln St. tower in downtown Boston, its largest location in the region.

The coworking company has moved to reject more leases as it draws closer to the end of its bankruptcy proceeding, including its lease at 711 Atlantic Ave. earlier last week. It anticipates emerging from bankruptcy by the end of May.

WeWork has scheduled the lease rejection at One Lincoln to take place May 31, but can change its plans before then. The company signed a 15-year agreement for 241,000 square feet at the building in 2018. Since last year's bankruptcy filing, WeWork has been in negotiations about reducing the number of floors it occupies at One Lincoln, but the new court filing indicates it may leave the property altogether.

