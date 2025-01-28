5 taken to the hospital after collapse at construction site in Weymouth

Five people were taken to the hospital after a construction collapse in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Weymouth Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Murphy said his crews were called to the home on Vine Street around 11:59 p.m. When they arrived they found one person trapped. They were able to extricate that person after shoring up the building.

Murphy confirmed the injuries of the five victims range from critical to minor.

One woman told NBC10 Boston she saw a man on the roof, and then saw a man taken away on a gurney.

An investigation is underway.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.