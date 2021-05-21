Weymouth High School Not Requiring Masks at Graduation, Worrying Some

A year after the pandemic forced a virtual graduation ceremony, seniors at Weymouth High School will receive their diplomas in-person and won’t be required to wear masks.

Neither graduates nor their guests will be required to wear masks, if they’re fully vaccinated, according to an email from the principal, Alan Strauss.

While some parents applaud the return to normalcy, others have questions about the maskless ceremony, which is slated for June 5.

“I don’t trust people,” said parent Jayson Claypool. “Are they going to use colored tags for people that won’t show a vaccination card?”

While Massachusetts' statewide mask mandate expires on May 29, they are still required in some places.

It’s unclear whether the school plans to verify vaccination statuses, which has also prompted concerns.

“In order to be accepted, I would think that, yes, people would lie. Absolutely,” said parent Rosie Brewster.

In his email to parents, Strauss said additional details would be announced soon.