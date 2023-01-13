Local

Weymouth

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

By Irvin Rodriguez

072018 Weymouth police badge
NBC10 Boston

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found.

The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.

Later Friday afternoon, police updated the post to say she had been located.

Police did not give any further information.

This article tagged under:

WeymouthMassachusettsmissing personProvidence
