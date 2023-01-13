Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found.
The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
Later Friday afternoon, police updated the post to say she had been located.
Police did not give any further information.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.