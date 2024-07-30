Boston

Whale spotted by Boston's Logan airport

The sighting comes a week after a fishermen caught incredible video of a whale leaping onto a boat off New Hampshire

By Asher Klein

A whale surfacing near Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A whale made an appearance in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport on Tuesday.

The whale was spotted surfacing not far from the end of a runway in the busy channel. It wasn't immediately clear what type of whale it was.

A whale watching boat was seen nearby.

A whale surfacing near Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A whale surfacing near Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
A whale watching boat in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, following a whale in the area.
NBC10 Boston
A whale watching boat in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, following a whale in the area.

The sighting comes a week after a fishermen caught incredible video of a whale leaping onto a boat off Portsmouth, New Hampshire, capsizing the vessel and sending its occupants into the water. Everyone involved, including the whale, was okay.

A whale jumped out of the water and capsized a boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

There have been other recent whale sightings up and down the Massachusetts coast, including in Plymouth, where five humpbacks were seen bubble feeding up close.

