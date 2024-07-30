Whale spotted by Boston's Logan airport

A whale made an appearance in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport on Tuesday.
The whale was spotted surfacing not far from the end of a runway in the busy channel. It wasn't immediately clear what type of whale it was.
A whale watching boat was seen nearby.
The sighting comes a week after a fishermen caught incredible video of a whale leaping onto a boat off Portsmouth, New Hampshire, capsizing the vessel and sending its occupants into the water. Everyone involved, including the whale, was okay.
There have been other recent whale sightings up and down the Massachusetts coast, including in Plymouth, where five humpbacks were seen bubble feeding up close.