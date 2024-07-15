Massachusetts

PHOTOS: Whale breaches feet from fisherman off Swampscott beach

It was seen swimming near King's Beach on Monday morning

By Jessie Castellano and Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A whale was spotted swimming off the coast of Swampscott and Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday, giving quite a show as it breached just feet from a fisherman.

“I could almost touch him. He was you know within 20 feet of me," said Clark Scott, who lives in Swampscott.

Early Monday morning, NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter caught footage of the whale passing by King's Beach. Scientists with the New England Aquarium later confirmed it was a humpback whale. Scott got an intimate look.

“I was just fishing minding my own business and I heard him breathe out right behind me.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel captured the moment it breached next to Scott.

Whale breeching near kayaker on Monday morning
NBC10 Boston
Whale breaching near fisherman on Monday morning

“I spun around and he swam. Literally I could see every spot on his back as he swam by," Scott said. “And then he disturbed a whole bunch of bait fish which all jumped out of the water like.”

Clark – an avid fisher -- was in his 12-and-a-half-foot kayak. He decided to follow the whale along as it headed into Nahant Bay.

“He was fast. I have an electric motor on my kayak so I can zip along and he just went racing past me.”

“Eventually I lost track of him but it was an amazing experience.”

And like every fisherman worth his salt, Clark is already telling the story to his wife and kids who are away overseas.

“She said how was the fishing? and I said not very good but I did see a whale”

Aerial view of a whale swimming on the coast of Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston
Aerial view of a whale swimming on the coast of Massachusetts
Whale breeching between Swampscott and Nahant on Monday morning
NBC10 Boston
Whale breaching near the coast of Massachusetts town

More whale news

Gloucester Jul 10

Rare blue whale — world's largest animal — spotted off Gloucester

Maine Jul 2

Environmental groups decry attempt to delay shipping rules intended to save whales

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us