Local

Rhode Island

Whale Punches Hole in Fishing Boat Off Rhode Island

The encounter happened Sunday, just south of Block Island

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bill Speth has been fishing off the coast of Block Island for years.

And while he's seen whales, he never imagined he'd get quite so close to one.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Montauk, New York, fisherman said while he was out on the water just south of Block Island on Sunday, a whale hit his boat, puncturing it and sending his friend overboard.

"We had no idea what happened," Speth said. "We knew the whales were around, but it was just crazy."

He said his friend fell right on top of the whale, but he was eventually able to help him get back onto the boat. Another nearby fisherman also came to lend assistance after hearing the call on the radio.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Now, Speth is just hoping to get his boat repaired so he can get back out o the water.

Experts say if boaters do see whales getting close to their boats, the best thing to do is put the boat in neutral and wait for them to head out.

More Rhode Island stories

Rhode Island Jul 11

2 Firefighters Taken to Hospital, 4 Dogs Dead After Providence House Fire

Amber Alert Jul 10

Amber Alert Canceled After 6-Month-Old Child Found Safe in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Jul 10

Rhode Island Bans Large Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandwhaleBlock Island
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us