‘What about us?' Boston has big plans for White Stadium, but residents feel left out

Decades of decay and neglect have left part of Boston’s White Stadium in decrepit condition. Boston Public School students run against the backdrop of peeling paint, piles of debris and rusted out seats on a track that desperately needs an upgrade. The stadium is long overdue for repair.

“I am tired of hearing how our talented students are breaking records on this track that don’t count because facilities don’t meet state standards,” said Mayor Michelle Wu about the failing conditions of White Stadium.

And yet the city’s multi-million dollar plan to transform it into a state-of-the-art facility that could host a professional sports franchise has become divisive.

Wu has partnered with a group of investors to propose a $100 million renovation for the stadium. Those for-profit investors, a group led by four women, formed Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSP) and were chosen to host an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Under the proposal, the rebuilt White Stadium would serve as the soccer team’s home stadium and the cornerstone of BPS athletics.

“We want to create an experience that is comparable to what Boston sports fans are used to,” said Jennifer Epstein, the ownership group’s controlling partner and a part owner of the Boston Celtics.

“We want to have a packed stadium and that, you know, incredible fan experience that Boston fans deserve, “said Epstein, who is also the founder of the venture fund Juno Equity.

The plan is for the soccer team to use White Stadium part-time, for about 25 days between March and October. The mayor and Boston Unity Soccer say for the rest of the year, the facility would be devoted to BPS sporting events. A new grass field would be laid down and the track around the field would be rebuilt and widened from six lanes to eight.

“It's really time for the students of the Boston Public Schools to play their sports in a stadium that they can be proud of, and will be exceptional, relative to their suburban counterparts,” said Epstein.

Wu describes the arrangement with Boston Unity Soccer as unique. The city has allocated $50 million to rebuild the East Grandstand; the team would lease and renovate the West Grandstand and has pledged $50 million for its part of the rebuild. Mayor Wu and the team’s owners want to start construction soon, so the team could play in the NWSL as soon as 2026.

Several city agencies, including the Boston Planning & Development Agency, the Landmarks Commission, the Civics Design Commissions and the Parks Commission, have approved the design of the renovation. But Monday, the Parks Commission did not approve the demolition plan, asking that the Mayor’s office provide more information on that. A spokesperson says the city will plan to schedule another meeting in the coming weeks to approve demolition.

However, opponents of the plan say the process is rushed and neighbors say they're concerned about the traffic and the noise that would come with the team.

“This plan isn’t the renovation we want or need”, said Renee Stacy Welch, who has lived near Franklin Park for most of her life.

“Five thousand people are going to come park here for 20 weekends a year? On the most beautiful days? What about us? “ asked Welch.

The city says Boston Unity Soccer will not be allowed to use the existing parking within Franklin Park for game days. The city says it plans to use satellite parking lots and having shuttles carry fans from nearby MBTA stations. In addition, the city says new resident parking restrictions to keep spectators from driving and parking on nearby residential streets will be enforced.

Welch is part of the group of citizen activists that calls itself “The Franklin Park defenders”. It’s a group of 20 citizens and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy who have sued to challenge the stadium redevelopment. They are argue that the project would privatize a public space.

In March, a Suffolk County Superior Court judge denied a request to stop the proposed renovation.

Mayor Wu says that city will proceed with construction on the stadium’s East Grandstand, once it receives approval and permits, because of that ruling.

“The language in the decision from the judge in response to the preliminary order was very clear, " Wu told NBC10 Boston. “She (Judge Sarah Ellis) not only addressed rejecting the need for halting the project in the immediate, but also went through the various legal claims that were brought up and said they were unlikely to succeed on the merits in the larger lawsuit...the lawsuit does not present to present a barrier to moving forward and continuing our design and the process.”

The Franklin Park Defenders are moving forward with their lawsuit and the case is scheduled to be heard in February.