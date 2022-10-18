What Does the MBTA of Tomorrow Look Like? Advisory Board Talks T's Future

The MBTA Advisory Board is hosting a virtual forum on the future of the MBTA Tuesday with several major voices in the transportation world weighing in.

Called "Moving the Commonwealth Forward: The Future of the MBTA," the forum is featuring three panel discussions covering oversight and management, funding and the future of the T. Watch it here on Zoom.

Panel participants include former Chair of the MBTA Fiscal Management Board Joe Aiello, former state Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Dan Grabauskas, former Secretary of Transportation Fred Salvucci, Joint Committee on Transportation Chairman Sen. Crighton, CEO and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce and former Lt. Gov. Tim Murray, Vice President for Policy and Research of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation Andrew Bagley, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, Director of the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University and former MBTA Board member Ted Landsmark, and former Massachusetts Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempse.

Salem Mayor and Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll is the keynote speaker.

NBC10 Boston takes a look at recent MBTA history, the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown, other ongoing safety concerns and asks whether the current service disruptions and maintenance work will be enough.

The forum is being held as the agency grapples with issues including keeping riders safe, a shortage of workers and close federal oversight after a scathing review from the Federal Transit Administration.