What Happened to Jennifer Dulos? Watch Friday at 7 P.M. on NECN

What happened to Jennifer Dulos? She disappeared one year ago, and Friday at 7 p.m. on NECN, we take a look back at the evidence, the suspects and the relationships before and after her disappearance.

Here's some of what Friday's special will explore:

• Jennifer Dulos’ babysitter let police into her home the day she disappeared. Her text messages to Jennifer that day and what police say she told them about the fights she had witnessed years before.

• “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.” What court documents reveal about Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos’ troubled marriage before she disappeared.

• Our first look at surveillance pictures police say showed Fotis Dulos getting rid of evidence in his wife’s disappearance.

• What police say Fotis Dulos’ then-girlfriend told them after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, and how they say she went from alibi to witness in the case against him.

• A trip to a car wash is one of many things that leads to criminal charges in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos.