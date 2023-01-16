What Parts of New England Have Seen the Most Snow?

Snow fell across New England Sunday into Monday, but some areas got more than others.

The National Weather Service provides snowfall totals. These are some of the highest reported amounts we've seen so far:

10:50 pm EST - 1/15/2023 1 NNW COHASSETT, MA 3.3

10:25 pm EST - 1/15/2023 GORHAM, ME 1.2

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

12:00am EST - 1/16/2023 2 SSE DUNSTABLE, MA 2.7

05:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 1E ANDOVER, MA 2.5

06:30 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 NNW MERRIMACK, NH 2.5

06:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 ACUSHNET, MA 2

07:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 4 W SUDBURY, MA 1.5

05:30 am EST - 1/16/2023 1 ESE FITCHBURG, MA 2

05:55 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 SE DOVER, NH 2

06:00 am EST - 1/16/2023 3 WNW KINGSTON, MA 3.7

