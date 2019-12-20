What to Know: 2 Dead in Shooting at RI Retirement Home

Authorities are continuing to investigate what could have motivated the deadly shooting that shocked the Westerly, Rhode Island community Thursday morning.

Two people, including the gunman, are dead and the two surviving victims suffered injuries in the violence. Here’s what to know about the incident:

The shooting

Police received a call sometime around 10:30 a.m. of a shooting at the Babcock Village Apartments retirement home on Cross Street. The violence prompted a large response from police as officers scoured the 150-unit building to search for the gunman.

In response to the heavy police presence, Westerly Public Schools and Westerly Hospital’s emergency room were placed under a lockdown.

The victims

The gunman opened fire on three women, killing one of them, according to police.

The fatal victim was identified as 47-year-old Julie Lynn Cardinal, an employee at the facility and mother of four who is remembered as a loving mother. She died at the scene.

"My mother was an incredible woman with hopes and dreams, for not only herself, but for her loved ones and children, as well. When she walked into a room, you knew she was there, and I will always believe she will be in each room with me as I try and make her proud," Cardinal's daughter Morgan said in a statement. "Our entire family is so thankful for our community, friends, and everyone who has shown their love and support for us today.”

Authorities have not released the names of the other two victims, but said one is a 38-year-old employee who was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in extreme critical condition. The other victim, a 66-year-old resident, is in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Rhode Island Hospital.

Officer swept the facility to search for the gunman and used surveillance cameras and a police robot to locate him. He was found dead in his apartment from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The response

Shocked by the shooting in their community, Westerly residents gathered Thursday evening at a local church to pray for the victims.

"There's a lot of shock that kind of hit everybody today," said Gabriel Graffius, of the First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church. "We decided just a few hours ago that it would be a good idea to have an open invitation to the whole community to just gather together and to come together and pray."

The building facility’s owner, Affordable Housing Strategies, Inc. and manager, Property Advisory Group, said in a statement that they were “shocked and saddened” over the shooting.

"Our priority, as always, is the safety of our residents and staff. We are working with law enforcement to address this situation, and further questions should be referred to the Westerly Police and Rhode Island State Police," the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing.