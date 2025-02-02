What to know about Trump's tariffs, including how they will impact Mass. residents

President Donald Trump has set off a back and forth with some of the country's biggest trading partners. And it all has to do with those tariffs he's now imposed.

As expected, China, Mexico and Canada are slamming this move by the U.S. But Trump said this is all in an effort to protect American safety. He said this is all to stop the flow of fentanyl and curb immigration into the U.S.

Keep in mind, these tariffs are paid for by the companies doing the importing. Which is why many economists fear the cost will just be passed on to consumers.

We're talking about a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on Chinese goods.

And all this could have an impact on prices on a wide variety of goods, from cars to electronics and even groceries.

Look at some of our top imports from our North American neighbors: avocados, beer, fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico, and chocolate, pork, vegetable oil coming from up north.

Aside from immigration and illegal drugs, Trump said these efforts are important to even the trade deficits between the U.S. and the three countries.

"We will really have to do that because we have very big deficits with those countries. Those tariffs may or may not rise with time," the president said. "Mexico and Canada have never been good to us on trade, they’ve treated us very unfairly on trade, and we will be able to make that up very quickly because we don’t need the products that they have."

Some Massachusetts lawmakers, though, are criticizing this move. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said "Trump's tariffs are disorganized and will do nothing for economic growth. Millions of New England households are going to pay more at the grocery store and to stay warm in the middle of winter."

Gov. Maura Healey also blasted Trump's tariffs, saying they are "nothing more than a giant price hike on the cost of groceries, clothes, phones, housing, and energy."

The tariffs on Canadian goods are expected to go into effect on Tuesday. It's unclear when the others will begin.