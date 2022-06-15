What to Know Before You Go to the US Open in Brookline

With the first tee at the U.S. Open just one day away, players and thousands of fans are bound for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Those who want to attend will need to plan ahead. People won’t be able to drive anywhere near the Country Club.

"There will be a lot of traffic control officers around the roadways here to really limit the amount of traffic coming through the immediate roadways that run adjacent to the golf course itself," Director for the U.S. Open Championships Eric Steimer said.

For those who don’t have a parking pass to one of the nearby lots, the T is the best option either through the Orange Line to Forest Hills or the Green Line to Reservoir, Cleveland Circle or Boston College. Shuttles will be available to drop people off near Gate 5.

There are two rideshare drop-offs; one at Larz Anderson Park, which is within walking distance to the U.S. Open, and the other is at the Founders Garage near Trip Advisor in Needham.

Inside the grounds of The Country Club, the stage is set to host the U.S. Open for the first time since 1988. The first of four rounds starts Thursday morning, when 156 golfers will tee off.

A number of golfers could be seen on the course Tuesday, including 2011 U.S. Open Champion Rory McIlroy. He was signing autographs and talking with fans.