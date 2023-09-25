What was that noise? Saugus fire officials explain loud boom

People in Saugus, Massachusetts, who heard a loud noise Monday night can rest assured that there is no danger, fire officials said.

The Saugus Fire Department said the explosion-like sound was the result of a turbine malfunction at Wheelabrator Saugus, a WIN Waste Innovations facility.

Police and firefighters responded, but no one was injured and there is no danger to the public, officials said.

Neighbors of the Wheelabrator plant, a trash-burning facility on Salem Turnpike, have long complained about noise.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It sounds like a train or a jet engine starting," longtime resident Joan Beaton told NBC10 Boston in 2019.

People in Saugus are sick of the noise coming from a factory.