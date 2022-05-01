What We Currently Know About the Fire at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, NH

A massive fire yesterday at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort came as a shock to residents and visitors of North Conway, NH, one of the state's most visited and most profitable towns for tourism.
Here's what we currently know about the incident:
- The Fire was first reported at 2:47 p.m. - According to the fire marshal's office, the Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received a 911 call reporting the fire in the late afternoon.
- Only three people were injured - Two firefighters and one other person were the only ones injured by the fire. All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and taken to Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
- The North Conway Fire Department requested assistance from almost 20 communities close by - These towns included Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, Redstone, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth, Ossipee, Center Ossipee, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Milton, Wolfeboro, Shelburne, Effingham, and Wakefield.
- Although Route 16 has reopened, it should still be avoided - Officials have asked residents to avoid driving through Route 16 for ease access to police and firefighters.
- Guests were seen jumping from the resort's balconies to escape the fire - At one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level, the fire marshal's office said. There have been no reports of any guests unaccounted for.
- An investigation is underway - Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.