What We Currently Know About the Fire at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, NH

A massive fire yesterday at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort came as a shock to residents and visitors of North Conway, NH, one of the state's most visited and most profitable towns for tourism.

Here's what we currently know about the incident:

The Fire was first reported at 2:47 p.m. - According to the fire marshal's office, the Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received a 911 call reporting the fire in the late afternoon. Only three people were injured - Two firefighters and one other person were the only ones injured by the fire. All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and taken to Memorial Hospital as a precaution. The North Conway Fire Department requested assistance from almost 20 communities close by - These towns included Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, Redstone, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth, Ossipee, Center Ossipee, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Milton, Wolfeboro, Shelburne, Effingham, and Wakefield. Although Route 16 has reopened, it should still be avoided - Officials have asked residents to avoid driving through Route 16 for ease access to police and firefighters. Guests were seen jumping from the resort's balconies to escape the fire - At one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level, the fire marshal's office said. There have been no reports of any guests unaccounted for. An investigation is underway - Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Here's an aerial view from @NBC10Boston's SkyRanger over the fire at the Red Jacket in North Conway, NH