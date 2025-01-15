Boston Business Journal

What we're watching in the Massachusetts cannabis industry in 2025

By Isabel Hart

The Cannabis Control Commission’s new executive is set to start in March, undertaking a top role at the agency after a long period of leadership vacancies.

As the cannabis industry matures, 2025 is set to bring changes to the industry, both from the state’s regulatory body and larger economic pressures. Here are the biggest issues we’re watching this year.

Just before the New Year, the state's cannabis-regulatory authority, the Cannabis Control Commission, officially hired a new executive director. Holliston Town Administrator Travis Ahern is expected to take the leadership role at the commission in March. When he starts, it will be the first time the commission has had a non-interim executive director in well over a year. 

