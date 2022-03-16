What's Happening in Boston?Zendaya Was Shopping for a Pillow

Singer and actress Zendaya was seen shopping around for a pillow in Newbury Street on Monday.

A now-viral video shows Zendaya walking the streets of Boston between Clarendon and Dartmouth. The "Euphoria" actress was wearing a black turtleneck, black leather jacket, and gold specs. In a video posted to her Instagram, the actress described her shopping experience as "chaos" because of her pet dog.

"I'm never taking him shopping with me again," Zendaya told her Instagram audience of 133 million. "I was in the store trying to buy a pillow and he tried to fight a German Shepard, which is just too big for you!"

The Emmy Winner visited MUJI, where she said the store did not have Apple Pay and she needed security to help her pay for the pillow.

So what brings Zendaya to Boston? She is in town to film a movie called "Challengers," directed by Luca Gudagnino.