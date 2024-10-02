What's next for Nibi? Court hearing Friday could determine beaver's fate

Now that the immediate threat that Nibi would be released into the wild has passed, what's next for the beloved 2-year-old beaver?

Gov. Maura Healey said she "put a pause" on a plan by the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to return the animal to the wild on Tuesday after thousands signed an online petition to opposing the move.

But Nibi's long-term future has yet to be determined.

A hearing is scheduled Friday in Lowell Superior Court where a judge is scheduled to review an emergency injunction filed on behalf of Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, which is where Nibi currently lives. But that hearing might have to be pushed back, as Jane Newhouse said on Facebook that she has a prior commitment to speak to a group of students.

"I have promised to do an educational presentation for a middle school on Friday afternoon," she said. "I promised this months ago. The court case happens in the morning or it doesn’t happen on Friday. I’m not about to cancel on those kids."

But it appears Nibi is safe until that hearing happens anyway, as Newhouse said Superior Court Judge Cathleen Campbell signed an order Tuesday prohibiting the beaver's removal from Newhouse Wildlife Rescue until there is a full hearing and further order from the court.

Newhouse also posted a video update on Nibi on the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Facebook page on Wednesday morning where the beaver almost looks like she's waving at her fans during a break from eating.

"So Nibi's safe now," Newhouse said in the video. "We have court on Friday in Lowell Superior Court, and we're hoping for a positive outcome, but I want you all to know that Nibi's doing great. She's totally fine, living her best life, stuffing her face and grooming herself this morning."

In another update later in the morning, Newhouse thanked everyone for their support.

"Nibi was extra sweet this morning when she first woke up. I want to let you all know how much I appreciate you and how much your support has meant to us. We couldn't have come this far without you."

Newhouse rescued the one-pound newborn beaver on the side of the road in Sturbridge back in 2022, and she has lived at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford ever since.

The trouble for Newhouse started when she tried to apply with MassWildlife for Nibi to become an educational beaver. She was informed that not only was Nibi's request revoked but that she would need to be released back into the wild -- a problem for Nibi, who hasn't gotten along with other beavers in the past.