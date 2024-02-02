What's that in the sky? Weekend forecast calls for sunshine after 11 days of clouds

Friday is day 11 of cloudy skies in Boston. But our sky improves this weekend as we see some sunshine!

Highs on Friday will be in the 40s, as the clouds hang tough and a few sprinkles or flurries pass through. Friday evening we have a chance of a quick coating of snow due to some rain and snow showers in eastern Massachusetts as this wave moves north to south. The breeze then picks up and wind chills drop to the 20s by 7 p.m. Overnight lows dip to the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Because the wind is from the north or northeast Friday night into Saturday, the South Shore, Cape Cod and the islands will continue to stay under cloud cover and may see some flurries or snow showers. Further north and west and inland, it will be dry and mainly sunny until afternoon clouds pop up.

Highs will be in the mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with all sunshine and less wind.

Our quiet weather pattern continues through early next week, with highs remaining in the 30s.

A large storm system develops across the southern U.S. next week. The latest forecast models keep this storm way offshore, but the far northwest bands of snow or flurries could brush across the Cape or islands midweek and possibly give us some wind and waves.

Today, though, the trend is that the storm is tracking farther south and our precipitation chances have decreased across these areas. If that is indeed the case, we remain dry and clear through the end of next week.