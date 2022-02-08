Local

coronavirus

When Will Baker Lift the Mass. School Mask Mandate?

Baker said education officials will have more to say about the state's indoor school mask policy, “at some point in the not too distant future"

By Alysha Palumbo

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The current statewide K-12 school mask mandate is in effect through the end of this month in Massachusetts, but Gov. Charlie Baker hinted that could change.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has said he will not extend the school mask mandate there past Feb. 28. The governors of both New Jersey and Delaware have announced their respective school mask mandates will be lifted in March as well.

When asked the regional shift Monday, Baker said it’s anticipated that, “at some point in the not too distant future,” the commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will have more to say about the state's indoor school mask policy.

Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a new program to provide at-home COVID-19 tests for students and staff at schools.

“The way they’ve dealt with that requirement over the course of the past two years has been, you know, to put a marker out there and then basically look at where we are and what’s going on by the time we get to whatever that marker is and then make a decision, which would, by the way, be pretty consistent with what some of the other states have been talking about," Baker said.

The current K-12 school mask mandate was implemented in August and has been extended three times.

