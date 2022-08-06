“When You Can't Beat the Heat, Embrace It” – Residents Flock to Local Lakes and Parks Amid Heat Wave

Cochicuate State Park in Natick, Massachusetts was filled by the afternoon on Saturday with visitors eager to beat the heat.

"It’s too hot. Too hot to be out here," said Alba Vega, who was visiting the Natick park so her children could go swimming. At the peak of the heat in the afternoon, people could be seen in the lake swimming, kayaking and boating. Others though could be seen in the shade.

"[The canopies are] a life saver, because if not we’ll be dying," said Marcos Melo, who was at the park playing volleyball with friends and family. "My cousin came at 6 in the morning. There was a line I guess, so very early."

For Melo, the heat isn't just something to avoid, but to enjoy while it's here.

"You gotta enjoy the rest of the heat, because winter is around the corner. So you know, [we're] just enjoying the weather, family, friends and just having a good time."

Boston hit 97 degrees today around 1:30 p.m., setting a record that hasn't been broken since 1931. Heat advisories have been extended into Monday until 8 p.m., and most of the region will remain in the 90s through the rest of the weekend.

"I'm used to it," said one man at the park grilling. "We have the heat in us."

Many park-goers mentioned taking their families out as a personal sacrifice for their family's enjoyment.

"It’s too hot today," said another man grilling. "But my family wanted me to do it, so my daughter just asked me to cook some steak for her, and she deserves it. She deserves that sacrifice on a hot [day]."

Health officials warn of prolonged exposure to the heat, and recommend staying hydrated, finding a cool place to stay if possible, and to limit your exposure to direct sunlight.