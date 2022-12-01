Where Did the Royals Head to After the Celtics Game? Twitter Gives Wrong Answers Only

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a major splash when they arrived in Boston this week, marking their first visit to the United States since 2014.

They've made several public appearances since arriving at Logan Airport Wednesday, including a welcome event at City Hall Plaza and the Celtics game at the Garden.

Despite the public sightings and speeches, people seem to enjoy speculating about how the royals are spending their Boston visit when they're not in the public eye.

People on Twitter had a lot of guesses for NBC10 Boston's Colton Bradford, when he asked for wrong answers only as to where Will and Kate were headed after the Celtics game Wednesday night.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Where do you guys think they’re going after the game tonight? (wrong answers only). pic.twitter.com/QclYmpMVmX — Colton Bradford (@ColtonBradford) December 1, 2022

People were quick to chime in by naming Boston-area mainstays, like The Hong Kong, Sullivan's Tap, Kowloon, The Tam, Kelly's Roast Beef and of course, Dunkin'.

Sully’s Tap. Should get a warm welcome. — Brian Barry (@bcbarry) December 1, 2022

Others poked fun at the historic ties between Boston and the United Kingdom, suggesting the royal couple may visit the Paul Revere House, or even search the harbor for some tea.

Their just here to see if there's any tea left in the harbor. — Hayden_Wellman (@HaydenWellman) December 1, 2022

Some Twitter users piped in by guessing the royals may want to check out some of the Bay State's other cities, like Worcester and Fall River.

As for what Will and Kate will actually be doing, they've got a packed day ahead Thursday.

The couple is set to begin their day with a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations. Then, around lunchtime, they are scheduled to visit Roca Inc. in Chelsea, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping high-risk young people.