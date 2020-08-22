Local

Election 2020

Where to Vote Early for the Massachusetts Primary Election

Unlike absentee voting, registered voters do not need a reason to vote early.

By Lara Salahi

NBC 5 News

Voters began casting ballots in the state’s primary election at early voting locations across the state Saturday as part of a new law aimed at ensuring maximum participation in the upcoming elections while minimizing COVID-19 risks.

The new law, enacted in July, created the state's first-ever early voting period before a primary election. Early voting will continue through August 28.  Unlike absentee voting, registered voters do not need a reason to vote early.

Voters can find early voting locations and ballot drop boxes in their communities by going to the secretary of the commonwealth’s website.

Local

Weather forecast 13 mins ago

Isolated Thunderstorms Persist Through Weekend

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Reopening Plan: What to Know

Those registered to vote in Boston can visit any of the polling sites around the city. Boston City Hall is the main early voting location with early voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Early voting "pop-up" polling locations will be open from 12 - 8 p.m. A list of the voting locations by date can be found here.

For the first time in the state's history, all voters who wish to do so will also be able to cast a ballot via mail without needing to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Over one million Massachusetts residents have requested vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the state's Sept. 1 primary and November presidential elections.

Registered voters who miss the early voting deadline can still vote on Primary Day. Polling locations in Boston for the State Primary election will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

The City recently announced 20 precinct polling location changes this cycle. Individuals can find their polling location for Election Day on the state's website.

This article tagged under:

Election 2020voting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us