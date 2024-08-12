Where's ‘Left Guy'? Allston bar wants back stolen piece of its sign

'There were two silhouettes cheers-ing, and now we only have one guy cheers-ing nobody and it’s very, very sad,' the general manager of Silhouette Lounge said

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

An iconic bar in Boston's Allston neighborhood wants part of its sign back after they say it was stolen sometime this summer.

“There were two silhouettes cheers-ing, and now we only have one guy cheers-ing nobody and it’s very, very sad.”

“It’s just really sad, you know? This is an iconic sign, and I’m sure the person on the right is feeling lonely. They don’t have their drinking companion anymore,” patron Malcolm Hall said.

At Silhouette Lounge, there's no shadow of a doubt that someone went to great lengths and heights to be a buzz kill.

“Devastated. I know, we’re trying to get through it, all of us,” said general manager Sarah Lieb.

The iconic sign, first raised in the 60s, is now missing the silhouette of "Left Guy" as he's called. The general manager says she's not sure how best to replace him.

“Maybe we’ll just leave it there," Lieb said. "Like they did at the Isabella Stewart Gardner place, and just leave it, just the frame with the picture cut out.”

Local

32 mins ago

Checks stolen from Post Office drop boxes in Franklin

48 mins ago

Mass. State Trooper relieved of duty after being arrested in Mansfield

The bar is now asking the public for their Rembrandt of Allston to be returned, offering a small reward for whoever swallows their pride.

“Whoever has Left Guy, bring him home," Lieb pleaded. "And if you don’t bring him home, bring him on vacation. OK? Bring him some place cool. But the best place to be would be right up there, flagship of our bar. OK?”

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us