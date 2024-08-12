Where's ‘Left Guy'? Allston bar wants back stolen piece of its sign

An iconic bar in Boston's Allston neighborhood wants part of its sign back after they say it was stolen sometime this summer.

“There were two silhouettes cheers-ing, and now we only have one guy cheers-ing nobody and it’s very, very sad.”

“It’s just really sad, you know? This is an iconic sign, and I’m sure the person on the right is feeling lonely. They don’t have their drinking companion anymore,” patron Malcolm Hall said.

At Silhouette Lounge, there's no shadow of a doubt that someone went to great lengths and heights to be a buzz kill.

“Devastated. I know, we’re trying to get through it, all of us,” said general manager Sarah Lieb.

The iconic sign, first raised in the 60s, is now missing the silhouette of "Left Guy" as he's called. The general manager says she's not sure how best to replace him.

“Maybe we’ll just leave it there," Lieb said. "Like they did at the Isabella Stewart Gardner place, and just leave it, just the frame with the picture cut out.”

The bar is now asking the public for their Rembrandt of Allston to be returned, offering a small reward for whoever swallows their pride.

“Whoever has Left Guy, bring him home," Lieb pleaded. "And if you don’t bring him home, bring him on vacation. OK? Bring him some place cool. But the best place to be would be right up there, flagship of our bar. OK?”