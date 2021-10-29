Which Zodiac Signs Have the Most Serial Killers?

True crime continues to be a major trend and one website is taking to the horoscope to see where mass murders land.

Astrology Zodiac Signs researched the astrological signs of over almost 500 serial killers to see which zodiac signs contain the most killers. In their research, they found that Cancer, Pisces, Sagittarius and Scorio accounted for almost 40 percent of serial killers.

Gemini and Taurus together only have 11 percent of serial killers, which is nice to know if your friends fall under those signs.

Capricorns had the most victims total and on average than the other signs, and Cancer has the deadliest serial killer with Samuel Little and his 93 victims.

NBC10 Boston’s most popular Pisces Rob Michaelson talked to their top astrologist to learn what traits these signs might have that could make them more murderous.

He also went undercover to see what astrological signs his coworkers fall under and if they might have the potential to be serial killers. His deep dive into astrology also forces him to face himself, his toddler and their astrological destinies.

(NOTE: Hi this is Rob Michaelson writing a quick note for all you lovely people. The video is all in good fun and I in no way think that any of my coworkers have the potential to be serial killers. Just taking an interesting journey into some pseudoscience for entertainment. Please don’t yell at me on Twitter.)