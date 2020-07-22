Local

White House Executive Office Cafeteria Closed After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building sits just across West Executive Avenue from the West Wing

Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) â formerly known as the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB) and even earlier as the State, War, and Navy Building built between 1871 and 1888. National Historic Landmark in Washington DC
The White House is conducting contract tracing after a cafeteria worker tested positive for coronavirus, three Trump administration officials tell NBC News.

The cafeteria in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, or EEOB, was closed this week after the case was discovered, officials said. It was unclear how long the facility will remain closed, although some staffers were told it could remain shuttered for two weeks.

Part of the White House complex, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building sits just across West Executive Avenue from the West Wing. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

