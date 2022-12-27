Local

White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say

Winchester police didn't share if the person who was hit was injured, or how badly

A white SUV (highlighted) that police in Winchester believe is responsible for a hit-and-run on Main Street on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week.

The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.

Police identified the vehicle based on a review of business' security footage and evidence from the scene.

Police didn't share if the person who was hit was injured, or how badly.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-729-1214.

