Who is this man? Police say child sex assault suspect was living under false identity

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help in determining the identity of a man charged with sexually assaulting a child in the city last year.

Manchester police say the man, who had claimed to be 60-year-old Angel Rivera Laureano, was brought to the attention of their Juvenile Unit in January of 2024 after someone alleged that he had sexually abused a child under the age of 13. He was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the suspect might not be who he said he was. As a result of their investigation, police were able to determine that the man had been living under a false identity for years, and under that name was convicted of numerous crimes in New Hampshire dating back over a decade.

The real Angel Rivera Laureano was positively identified and located living in Puerto Rico, police said.

The suspect in the sexual assault case, who police are now referring to as "John Doe," now faces an additional charge of identity fraud. At the time of his arrest he was already being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, and he remains there.

Police said the man's identity is still unknown, and are asking anyone with information about him to call Detective Guy Kozowyk at 603-792-5560 or email him at gkozowyk@manchesternh.gov.