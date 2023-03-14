Who's Getting the Most Snow? Here Are the Latest Totals So Far

Snow was already adding up early Tuesday morning amid the powerful nor'easter that has promised to deliver significant impacts to New England.

As of around 6 a.m., heavy rain had been walloping the eastern coastline of Massachusetts, but notable snowfall had already collected around inland communities of New England.

Here were the latest snowfall totals, according to Eastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Emergency Service, as of 5:45 a.m.

543 AM: East Hartford, CT: 2.0"

540 AM: Goshen, MA: 12.0"

520 AM: Westfield, MA: 3.3"

515 AM: Hartland, CT: 8.5"

500 AM: Northampton, MA - Florence: 3.5"

355 AM: Plainfield, MA: 11.5"

350 AM: West Springfield, MA: 2.0"

314 AM: Weatogue, CT: 1.0"

1203 AM: Ashby, MA: 4.0"

1117 PM: Princeton, MA: 3.0"

1100 PM: Fitchburg, MA: 2.1"

1055 PM: Sterling, MA: 1.5"

1045 PM: Hardwick, MA: 1.1"

1025 PM: Hartland, CT: 1.6"

1012 PM: Fitchburg, MA: 1.0"