Why a North End billboard reads ‘I hate Boston'

There's a new addition to the Boston skyline in the North End: a large billboard reading "I hate Boston."

"Interesting that it says 'I hate Boston' right in the center of, yeah, I don't know. I don't get it," one woman said.

The simple, black-and-white billboard popped up recently, getting reaction from townies and out-of-towners, including one guy from Baltimore who said he likes the city.

"I don't see what's wrong with it. I love it since I've been here. It's really beautiful. I can't complain about it," he said.

No doubt, there are plenty of things to hate about Boston -- like the Red Sox missing the postseason, MBTA slowdowns and some of the worst traffic on the planet.

"It's great. I love Boston," said one man from Maine. "I mean, what's not to love about it?"

As it turns out, there's nothing sinister at work. It's part of a promotion by actress-turned-singer Renee Rapp. She's releasing a new album Friday, and one song is called "I hate Boston." It's apparently about a breakup she had with a creep from the Hub.

"I haven't heard of her, but I want to listen to it now," a woman from Rhode Island said.

The billboard is getting some attention, despite its lousy location. It's tucked behind the corner of a new building. It seems like the only places to get an unobstructed views are from Beverly Street and high above the North End in NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter.

"It just feels a little icky," one woman said. "I also think there's so much negativity in the world, so to put something like the word 'hate' on a on a giant billboard feels like a bit of a choice."

There's just one other billboard like it, located in Brooklyn, New York.