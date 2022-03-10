Why Mike Tyson Thinks Everyone Should Smoke Weed

Former American heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is finding peace in cannabis and has his own line of products to share with the world.

“Iron Mike” was at Ascend Cannabis Dispensary in Boston on Thursday to promote his line of marijuana products called “Tyson 2.0.” Before he signed autographs and took photos with fans, we caught up with him to talk about how weed has impacted his life.

“I used to smoke all the time and I stopped for like 18 years. For 18 years I was drinking like an animal. My life was miserable. I started using pot a few years ago. My whole life changed for the better,” said Tyson.

Find out what strains the boxer hates, his advice for cannabis newbies and how he thinks marijuana can solve gang violence in our interview.