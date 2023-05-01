‘Why Not Help?' NH Boy Raises Money for Kids in War-Torn Ukraine

A New Hampshire 5th grader is doing his part to help kids his age a half a world away in Ukraine.

Robby Glaude, who is from Litchfield, is making art with a very special purpose.

"I heard that Ukraine was in trouble and I was thinking, 'Oh, why not help?' I mean there's lots of construction paper and if I could sell those, I could raise money for Ukraine," Robby said.

So, that's exactly what he's doing. With the help of his friends, Robby has made paper flags and other designs and sells them.

Video footage shared by Ukrainian police shows the aftermath of a rocket strike in Uman, Cherkasy.

So far Robby has raised $48. He donates the money to help kids in Ukraine.

"I think what Robby and his friends have done is so inspiring," said Susan Mathison with the group Common Man for Ukraine.

Mathison said that money will help feed a child for three weeks.

"To be able to look some kid in the eye and say, 'This came from a kid just your age in the United States and his two friends who, together, worked and donated this money,'" said Mathison, "what a message of peace and understanding and just humanity. It's so inspiring to us."

The group is headed back to Ukraine for another relief trip to visit several orphanages. As for Robby, he's going to keep helping any way he can.

"I'm really glad I can help because I was able to feed a child. That's great!" Robby said.

Common Man for Ukraine is launching its first online auction featuring thank you paintings made and gifted by the Ukrainian orphans and displaced children helped by folks' generous donations. The auction is live at commonmanforukraine.org/auction and will run for about two weeks through their upcoming relief trip.