Local

massport

Wieland to leave Massport for National Grid executive role

By Greg Ryan

Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland plans to step down from the role in November to take a position leading National Grid’s New England business.

Wieland has led the quasi-public agency since 2019. Her tenure at Massport has been dominated by the dramatic drop-off in travel to and from Logan International Airport during the pandemic and the continuing recovery since then.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

massport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us