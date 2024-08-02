Wife convicted in deadly stabbing of Boston firefighter 3 years ago in Marshfield

A woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2021 stabbing of her husband, a Boston firefighter.

Michael Ricci, 51, was stabbed on the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2021, on Moraine Street in Marshfield, Massachusetts. He was brought to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Christine Ricci, 49, was convicted Friday on charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

The members of Rescue Company 2 are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Brother Michael Ricci, Aide to District 9. Please keep Mike’s family in your thoughts and prayers. #bfde42r2d9 pic.twitter.com/JylUx9vj2u — Boston Fire Rescue Co. 2 (@BFDRescue2) January 29, 2021

Authorities said the couple argued before Ricci grabbed a knife, stabbing her husband twice, in the chest and upper back.

"This is an awful tragedy," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement after the incident. "Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

In a court appearance after her arrest, Ricci collapsed due to a medical emergency, with the judge clearing the courtroom. She was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

Prosecutors said Ricci is due to be sentenced Aug. 22 at Plymouth County Superior Court.