Wife convicted in deadly stabbing of Boston firefighter 3 years ago in Marshfield

Christine Ricci was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her husband, Boston firefighter Michael Ricci

Christine Ricci, who is suspected of killing her husband, a Boston firefighter, in court on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2021 stabbing of her husband, a Boston firefighter.

Michael Ricci, 51, was stabbed on the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2021, on Moraine Street in Marshfield, Massachusetts. He was brought to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Christine Ricci, 49, was convicted Friday on charges of second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities said the couple argued before Ricci grabbed a knife, stabbing her husband twice, in the chest and upper back.

"This is an awful tragedy," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement after the incident. "Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

A woman suffered a medical emergency while in court after allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

In a court appearance after her arrest, Ricci collapsed due to a medical emergency, with the judge clearing the courtroom. She was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

Prosecutors said Ricci is due to be sentenced Aug. 22 at Plymouth County Superior Court.

